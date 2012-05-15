(Adds details, analyst, banks, updates shares)

WARSAW May 15 Troubled Polish builder PBG has reached a preliminary debt restructuring deal with its lenders which will include a bridge loan worth at least 200 million zlotys ($60 million), the company said on Tuesday.

PBG and its creditor banks will seek to finalise a temporary funding deal by May 25, it added.

The company is one of several Polish builders to ran into trouble because of infrastructure contracts with razor-thin margins. These have left it with a large debt pile to refinance and difficulties in funding new projects.

"It's not a breakthrough just yet, but a step in the right direction," said a Warsaw-based analyst. "The banks agreed to hold off until July, which gives the company a more comfortable situation to get bridge financing."

PBG shares, which have lost two-thirds of their value this year, were down 1 percent by 1340 GMT, giving up earlier gains and broadly in line with Warsaw's main stock index

Last month, PBG dropped plans for a rescue rights issue that could have doubled its share capital, opting instead for a 1.2-billion zloty convertible bond issue.

It hopes to use funds from the issue to help pay off some of its debt by July 19.

The banks that reached the preliminary deal with PBG are Bank Zachodni WBK, ING Bank Slaski, Nordea , Pekao, BGZ, PBP, Banco Espirito Santo, HSBC, Bank Millennium and DnB Nord.

($1 = 3.3584 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Mark Potter)