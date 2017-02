WARSAW Aug 29 Polish blue-chip builder PBG beat expectations with a 47-percent rise in second-quarter net profit, thanks to a larger-than-expected jump in sales, it said on Monday.

The company showed a bottom line of 73.5 million zlotys ($25.75 million), while analysts were expecting the figure almost 10 percent down year-on-year at 58 million. ($1 = 2.854 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)