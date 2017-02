WARSAW Oct 10 Polish builder PBG said on Monday it had raised its 2011 sales outlook to 3 billion zlotys ($927.5 million) from 2.3 billion and boosted its operating profit forecast by 30 million to 260 million after failing to sell some of its units.

The group, which tried to sell its Hydrobudowa arm, kept its net profit target of 200 million zlotys.

PBG also acquired control of another builder, Energomontaz Poludnie. ($1 = 3.235 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)