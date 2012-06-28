* PBG says duo to join supervisory board

WARSAW, June 28 Chief executive Jerzy Wisniewski and his deputy and financial chief Przemyslaw Szkudlarczyk resigned from their posts at troubled Polish builder PBG to take up positions on its supervisory board, a company source said on Thursday.

Wisniewski, the company's founder and largest shareholder, and Szkudlarczyk have come under pressure as the company has run into financial difficulty because of soured contracts for the Euro 2012 soccer tournament, which Poland is co-hosting with Ukraine.

"In the wake of the company's troubles there were voices from the market urging the management to step down, and this might be the answer to those calls," said a Warsaw-based analyst who declined to be named.

Debt-laden PBG was granted bankruptcy protection by a Polish court this month, having filed for creditor protection only days before the Euro 2012 tournament started. The company said its funding problems related to road and stadium deals, and intransigent banks.

PBG is the biggest Polish builder to falter in the wake of a 20 billion euro ($24.91 billion) spending spree on infrastructure before the tournament.

Its shares, which slid from a 2 percent gain earlier in the day to a 1.2 percent drop after the news, have shed more than 90 percent of their value this year, casting cloud over the rest of the local construction sector. ($1 = 0.8028 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Goodman)