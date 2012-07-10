WARSAW, July 10 Public support for troubled Polish builders PBG and Polimex-Mostostal could only be limited to buying their subsidiaries, a deputy economy minister said on Tuesday.

"If there is aid, then only through buying subsidiaries. Works are at an early stage," Tomasz Tomczykiewicz told reporters.

PBG and Polimex are among a number of Polish builders who face financial troubles after they outbid each other to land contracts to build roads and motorways ahead of the Euro 2012 soccer championship Poland co-hosted with Ukraine. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Adrian Krajewski, Writing by Maciej Onoszko)