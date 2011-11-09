* PBG says cuts price in Rafako buy by 15 pct

* To pay PLN 460 mln for 50 pct plus 1 share

* PBG shares bounce back to trade almost at par (Adds more detail, share price)

WARSAW, Nov 9 Polish builder PBG is to buy a controlling stake -- 50 percent plus one share -- in boilermaker Rafako for 460 million zlotys ($146 million), 15 percent less than previously indicated.

In June, PBG said it would pay 541 million zlotys for the Rafako stake, indirectly held by Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, a 65 percent premium to Rafako's market price at the time.

PBG sees the purchase boosting its chances of landing larger deals in the lucrative energy construction market, which it valued at up to 220 billion zlotys over the next decade.

PBG shares were down 0.3 percent at 1345 GMT. ($1 = 3.149 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Dan Lalor)