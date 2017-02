(Repeats with no changes to text)

WARSAW Nov 9 Polish builder PBG agreed to buy a controlling stake in boiler maker Rafako for 460 million zlotys ($146 million), or 15 percent less than flagged earlier, the company said on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, PBG said it would pay 541 million zlotys for the Rafako stake, indirectly held by Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak. ($1 = 3.149 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)