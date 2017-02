WARSAW Nov 18 Polish builder PBG called on shareholders at boiler maker Rafako to sell 3.6 percent of their shares at 13.22 zlotys each, the bookrunner DM BZ WBK brokerage said on Friday.

PBG already controls 62.4 percent in Rafako and now wants to reach the law-enforced 66-percent level. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)