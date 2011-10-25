WARSAW Oct 25 Polish blue-chip builder PBG wants to restructure its group, planning to spin off road construction and focus on the energy sector, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

"We want to sell assets relating to roads and infrastructure to enter the industry, energy, chemistry and gas (sectors), including going abroad," CEO and main shareholder Jerzy Wisniewski told state-owned press agency PAP in an interview.

"The structure of our sales next year will change in favour of energy and specialist construction. We will be exiting roads and I think that by the end of next year we will exit the segment fully," he added.

PBG, which boasts an order backlog of 5 billion zlotys ($1.6 bln) and says it is involved in tenders worth over 40 billion zlotys, wants to tap the Polish energy market, where investments of 150-200 billion zlotys are slated to modernise the sector through 2020.

Last month, PBG reaffirmed its full-year net profit target of 200 million zlotys and pointed to the possibility of higher sales and lower debt, as it moves to breathe new life into its shares, which have plunged 60 percent this year.

Earlier this year, PBG failed to sell its Hydrobudowa and Aprivia units, while agreeing to buy energy equipment maker Rafako at a hefty premium and raising its stake in rival Energomontaz Poludnie .

($1 = 3.143 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Will Waterman)