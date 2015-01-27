BRIEF-Vanguard Natural Resources says unit, debtor enter into purchase, sale agreement with Oxy USA
* On March 20, co's unit and a debtor entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Oxy USA, Inc - SEC Filing
Jan 27 PBO Aniola SA :
* Its administrative receiver sold perpetual usufruct rights on land property in Poznan, Poland for 8.6 million zlotys ($2.3 million) gross to Terra Haus sp. z o.o. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7264 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* "outcome of restructuring & ezra chapter 11 filing may material impact co's audited financial statements for year ended 31 august 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: