By John Irish
PARIS, March 28 Azerbaijan and Armenia are
unlikely to reach a deal this year over the disputed territory
of Nagorno-Karabakh and there is a risk of the region sliding
towards a war, the enclave's prime minister said on Thursday.
A conflict between ethnic Azeris and Armenians erupted in
1991 over the area - a mountainous enclave within Azerbaijan
with a majority Armenian population - after Armenian-backed
forces seized it and seven surrounding Azeri districts.
A truce was signed in 1994 after about 30,000 people had
been killed. But there was no peace treaty and violence still
flares sporadically along the ceasefire line and Azerbaijan's
border with Armenia.
Foreign governments are wary of skirmishes in the South
Caucasus due to concerns that a new conflict could erupt,
threatening pipelines that carry natural gas and oil to Europe
in an area where Russia, Turkey and Iran all have strategic
interests.
"If we manage to end the year peacefully then that will be
constructive, but in terms of concrete accords to resolve the
conflict, I'm not optimistic for this year," Arayik
Haroutiounian told Reuters in Paris during a visit to meet
Franco-Armenian investors.
The enclave of 160,000 people runs its own affairs with
heavy Armenian military and financial backing. Armenia has a
security deal with Russia, while Azerbaijan has one with Turkey.
Oil-producing Azerbaijan, host to global majors including BP
, Chevron and ExxonMobil, often threatens
to take it back by force, though it says it favours diplomacy.
"Neither Karabakh nor Azerbaijan would benefit from a war as
I don't think either country would win outright, but we can't
rule it out," Haroutiounian said.
While he said that Nagorno-Karabakh would not strike first,
his administration had, like Azerbaijan, steadily increased arms
imports to ensure it could defend itself.
"I think that a new war would lead to a huge humanitarian
crisis and be extremely bloody," he said.
"The losses would be much greater than before - hundreds of
thousands killed and injured - because of the arms race of the
last few years."
There have been several rounds of talks between the
neighbours since 1994. The foreign ministers of both countries
met this month for informal talks mediated by Russia, France and
the United States in a team known as the Minsk Group.
Those talks, which do not include Nagorno-Karabakh
representatives, have yet to yield any results, although there
is hope that the re-election of Armenian President Serzh
Sarksyan will give fresh impetus to finding a solution.
Sarksyan has previously accused Azerbaijan of accumulating a
"horrendous quantity" of arms to prepare for a resumption of
fighting. But he has also said he wants a negotiated deal.
Haroutiounian, who fought in the 1991-1994 conflict, said
that for the moment public opinion in Azerbaijan and Armenia was
not ready for a compromise, making it much harder for their
leaders to accept any settlement.
