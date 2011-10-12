* State jealously guards first-in-nation status
* Compressed primary season seen as favorable to Romney
(Adds comments on impact of early vote)
By Jason McLure
LITTLETON, N.H., Oct 12 New Hampshire is
considering moving up its Republican primary to as early as
Dec. 6 as states vie for more influence in picking the party's
nominee for the 2012 presidential election, a senior state
official said on Wednesday.
New Hampshire jealously guards its traditional position of
holding the first primary and the second contest overall in the
presidential nominating race, behind the Iowa caucuses. But
other states have moved forward their contests, threatening New
Hampshire's status.
Secretary of State William Gardner, New Hampshire's top
election official, criticized Nevada Republicans for
rescheduling their caucus for Jan. 14 -- a move that was
prompted by Florida advancing its primary. [ID:nN1E79500G]
"It's really up to Nevada," Gardner said in a statement.
"If Nevada does not accept a date of Tuesday, Jan. 17 or later
for its caucus, it leaves New Hampshire no choice but to
consider December of this year."
Iowa has tentatively set its caucus for Jan. 3. Gardner
said state law meant that New Hampshire's primary could be held
no later than Jan. 7, a Saturday rather than the usual
Tuesday.
"A Jan. 14 Nevada caucus would squeeze us into a date that
wedges us by just a few days between two major caucus states,"
Gardner said, referring to Iowa and Nevada.
Instead, he said Dec. 13 and Dec. 6 were "realistic
options, and we have logistics in place to make either date
happen if needed," Gardner said.
MOVE COULD BENEFIT IOWA
A move to December would likely draw criticism that the
selection process is beginning too early and not giving voters
adequate time to assess the candidates. It could benefit Iowa,
however, as it would give the state four weeks after the New
Hampshire primary to host presidential hopefuls.
Dante Scala, a political scientist at the University of New
Hampshire, said a compressed schedule would favor Mitt Romney,
the Republican front-runner, as it would give other candidates
less time to introduce themselves to voters.
But Gardner said an early vote would do no damage.
"Candidates have been campaigning here, and elsewhere, for
months, and it is about time we begin the next stage of the
presidential nominating process," he said.
In the process of choosing the presidential nominees
fielded by the two major U.S. political parties, candidates
compete in primary elections or other contests in the states to
win delegates who ultimately pick the nominees in party
conventions.
New Hampshire's primary had historically been held on the
second Tuesday in March, the state's traditional "town meeting"
day. In 2008, it was held on Jan 8, five days after Iowa, as
other states moved their votes forward.
There will be no Democratic primaries because President
Barack Obama is unopposed for the party's nomination.
The Republican nominee is due to face Obama in the Nov. 6,
2012, general election.
(Reporting by Jason McLure; Editing by Ros Krasny and Peter
Cooney)