By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 The U.S. House of
Representatives on Wednesday approved long-delayed trade pacts
with South Korea, Colombia and Panama that are expected to lift
exports by about $13 billion a year, clearing the way for the
Senate to give a final stamp of approval.
Republicans and Democrats joined to pass the pacts, with
the Colombia deal receiving the least support. The Senate is
expected to pass the deals later on Wednesday.
Supporters hope the action marks an end to a long U.S.
drought on deals to open trade. Each pact had been stuck at the
White House for at least four years.
"We will send a strong signal to the world that America is
back on the trade field," Republican Representative Kevin Brady
told a rally with business groups.
U.S. farm and manufactured goods exports are expected to
rise under the agreements as tariffs are phased out. The pacts
also open new markets for U.S. companies in service sectors
such as banking, insurance and express delivery.
Critics such as Senator Sherrod Brown said the deals would
harm U.S. employment, but the Obama administration and other
proponents believe they will support tens of thousands jobs.
Brown urged Obama to turn away from "NAFTA-style"
agreements like the three deals and change trade policy to "put
American manufacturers and workers first."
The biggest gains are expected from the pact with South
Korea, a longtime U.S. ally and a $1 trillion economy in a
region increasingly dominated by China. The agreement will help
anchor the United States in the fast-growing Asia Pacific
region so it can share in its growth, analysts say.
The U.S.-South Korea deal would be the biggest U.S. trade
pact since the North American Free Trade Agreement that took
effect in January 1994.
The action comes a day before South Korean President Lee
Myung-bak speaks to a joint session of the U.S. Congress, a
visit that has given lawmakers an added impetus to move the
deals.
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi criticized Republican
Speaker John Boehner for moving the three agreements but
refusing to allow a vote on a recently passed Senate bill to
crack down on China currency practices that she blamed for
millions of lost American jobs. Boehner opposes that bill.
President Barack Obama sent the three agreements to Capitol
Hill nine days ago, four to five years after they were
negotiated. The deals had foundered primarily on Democratic
Party concerns over labor practices abroad and the fear
increased competition would cost U.S. jobs.
OPPORTUNITIES LOST
"It's unfortunate that it took nearly 1,000 days for him to
get these trade agreements up here, but now finally we're going
to have an opportunity to give American businesses and American
farmers and ranchers a chance to grow," said Senator John
Thune, a South Dakota Republican.
U.S. farmers and big agricultural exporters are excited
about new sales opportunities for beef, pork, poultry, corn,
wheat, soybeans and other food products in the three markets,
but they lament the long delay as a lost opportunity as other
countries nailed down bilateral deals.
"We can't underestimate how much U.S. agriculture has lost
out," while the current pacts were stalled, said Devry
Boughner, director of international business relations for the
food, agriculture and risk management giant Cargill.
"Corn, soybeans and wheat exports from the U.S. have gone
from a 78 percent market share in the Colombian market to 28
percent, owing in part to the fact that Canada got to Colombia
first," Boughner said.
Representative David Dreier, chairman of the powerful House
Rules Committee, called approval of the pacts a small step
toward restoring U.S. leadership on trade.
Although Obama was slow to move the agreements, he
negotiated side deals with each country to address concerns
raised by Democrats and reduce opposition to the pacts.
He also insisted Congress renew a worker retraining program
known as Trade Adjustment Assistance, which the House did on
Wednesday along with the pacts.
ALL THREE PACTS NEGOTIATED UNDER BUSH ADMINISTRATION
In a study in 2007, the U.S. International Trade Commission
estimated the U.S.-South Korea deal would lift U.S. imports
from Korea to $6.9 billion a year by $6.4 billion, with gains
in areas such as clothing, leather goods, footwear, electronics
and cars.
A study by the labor-backed Economic Policy Institute
estimates the agreement will cost about 159,000 jobs over seven
years. The White House says it will help create or maintain
more than 70,000, while congressional Republicans see as many
as 250,000 new jobs.
All three pacts were negotiated and signed during the
administration of former President George W. Bush, who was
unable to win their approval from the Democratic-controlled
Congress before leaving office in 2009.
The oldest and most controversial pact, the one with
Colombia, was signed in November 2006 and the other two accords
in mid-2007. Since then, other countries have negotiated scores
of new trade agreements around the world.
A broad coalition of farm, manufactured and services
industry groups have pushed for the agreements, and found a
more favorable environment after the 2010 elections when
Republican regained control of the House.
Ted Austell, a vice president at Boeing (BA.N), said the
aircraft maker expected to benefit both directly and
indirectly. "When commerce increases, downstream that turns
into aircraft orders. More movement of people and certainly of
goods opens up more opportunity to sell aircraft," he said.
Many Democrats say Colombia needs to do more to stop
killings of trade unionists and prosecute those responsible.
The White House has pledged the agreement with Colombia
will not go into force until Bogota "has successfully
implemented key elements" of an action plan to address the
violence.
