By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 4 The U.S. audit watchdog will
revive a controversial proposal on Wednesday that would require
accounting firms to disclose the names of individual partners
who work on company audits.
The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board's plan has
been largely dormant since it was fist suggested in October
2011.
The proposal became a talking point for debate again earlier
this year after veteran KPMG auditor Scott London
pleaded guilty to allegations he passed confidential details
about companies he audited to a friend who used them to make
profitable trades.
The accountant admitted he gave jeweler Bryan Shaw inside
information regarding at least 14 earnings announcements or
acquisitions by KPMG clients, including Herbalife Ltd
and United Rentals Inc. Shaw also pleaded guilty in the
case.
When the company initially disclosed it had parted ways with
London and two corporate audit clients, however, his identity
at first remained a mystery.
Critics said at the time that, had the PCAOB proposal been
in place, his name would have been disclosed much sooner.
Such information, they said, would have been helpful for
shareholders of other companies whose books London audited.
The PCAOB's original 2011 plan called for new rules
requiring audit firms to name the engagement partner in audit
reports, as well as in annual report forms.
It also called for other transparency measures to address
cases in which an accounting firm does not perform 100 percent
of the work on an audit. This included requiring audit firms to
disclose who else participated in the audit if the work exceeded
a certain amount of time.
The Big Four audit firms, KPMG, PricewaterhouseCoopers
, Deloitte & Touche and Ernst & Young
, have opposed naming audit partners, saying it would
be of little use to investors, could increase legal liability
and deter auditors from tackling high-risk audit jobs.
The PCAOB, a board created by Congress in the 2002
Sarbanes-Oxley Act in the wake of major accounting scandals,
plans to re-propose a tweaked version of the 2011 plan at an
open public meeting on Wednesday morning.
It was not immediately clear exactly how the new version
would differ from the original, although it is still expected to
require the name of the partner to be disclosed in the audit
report.
VOTE ON BROKER AUDITS
In addition to reproposing the disclosure of the audit
partner's identity, the PCAOB also plans to put the final
touches on rules governing the audits of securities
broker-dealers.
Prior to the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, the
PCAOB only had authority to inspect and write standards for
auditors of public companies.
Congress expanded that authority to include auditors of
broker-dealers in the wake of the scandal caused by Bernard
Madoff's $65 billion Ponzi scheme.
Madoff managed to dupe investors for many years in part
thanks to his auditor, David Friehling of Friehling & Horowitz,
who operated his firm from a strip mall in New City, New York.
Friehling pleaded guilty in 2009 to fraud charges, but claimed
he did not know Madoff was running a Ponzi scheme.
The PCAOB adopted major reforms in October specifically
aimed at auditors of broker-dealers that hold custody of client
funds. These include requiring them to conduct internal control
reviews and ensuring compliance with net capital rules.
Wednesday's final rules will expand the current requirements
for public company auditors to include broker-dealer auditors.