By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Nov 22 A U.S. senator is calling on
federal auditing watchdogs to discipline China-based auditing
firms that refuse to submit to U.S. inspections, saying
negotiations with the Chinese government have gone nowhere.
U.S. Senator Charles Schumer, a prominent Democrat on the
Senate Banking Committee, laid out his concerns about a lack of
oversight of China-based auditing firms in a Nov. 22 letter to
James Doty, the chairman of the Public Company Accounting
Oversight Board.
"I recognize that the Chinese government is acting to
obstruct the board's inspection of registered Chinese audit
firms, but this standoff has gone on long enough," Schumer
wrote. "I respectfully urge the board to take immediate
disciplinary actions against Chinese audit firms that continue
to refuse to cooperate."
The PCAOB declined to comment on the letter because it had
not yet received it.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB
have been in talks with the Chinese government to allow for
joint inspections of auditing firms following a rash of recent
accounting scandals.
The SEC sharpened its focus on the issue last year as
dozens of China-based companies listed on U.S. exchanges began
disclosing auditor resignations and bookkeeping
irregularities.
Many of the accounting issues have arisen at so-called
reverse merger companies, or U.S. shell companies that merge
with foreign companies in China and elsewhere. Some of the
companies in question, however, have also used more traditional
front-door methods of entering U.S. markets such as initial
public offerings.
The SEC and the U.S. Justice Department are both
investigating accounting irregularities at U.S.-listed Chinese
companies and their auditors. Earlier this month, the SEC
charged one of the largest, Longtop Financial Technologies Ltd
LGFTY.PK, with failing to file current and accurate financial
reports.
The SEC is also locked in a court battle with Longtop's
former auditor, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu CPA Ltd, to get the
firm to turn over books and records that may shed light on
accounting irregularities. [ID:nN1E7A91WB]
The SEC and PCAOB have been hoping to strike a deal with
the Chinese government to allow for joint overseas inspections,
although a deal so far has proven elusive.
A meeting planned for October between the U.S. and Chinese
regulators was canceled by the Chinese. In speaking with
reporters earlier this month, Doty said the PCAOB is struggling
over whether or not it should revoke the registration of
China-based auditing firms if China will not permit the
inspections. [ID:nN1E7A91V3]
Schumer, in his letter, said the PCAOB has already given
the Chinese six years to negotiate and said he is not
optimistic about getting results. He called the PCAOB's failure
to take enforcement action "deeply troubling."
"The longer the board countenances this impasse, the
greater the danger to American investors and U.S. markets," he
wrote.
Schumer also said he is sending a separate letter to the
SEC calling for companies to provide "upfront disclosure" if
they are using China-based auditing firms.
