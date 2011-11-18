* Reed, Grassley want audit discipline made public

* Law would increase transparency at audit watchdog PCAOB

* PCAOB has lobbied for such changes from Congress

By Sarah N. Lynch

Nov 18 Two U.S. senators launched a bipartisan effort on Friday to allow audit watchdogs to publicize disciplinary proceedings against the auditors of public companies.

Senators Jack Reed, a Democrat, and Charles Grassley, a Republican, jointly introduced a new bill that will allow the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board to make its disciplinary proceedings public.

"The PCAOB is responsible for ensuring that auditors of public companies meet the highest standards of quality, independence, and ethics," said Reed, the chairman of the Senate Banking securities subcommittee.

"Currently, Congress, investors, and others are being denied critical information about an auditor's disciplinary process. Investors and companies alike should be aware when the auditors and accountants they rely on have been charged or sanctioned for violating professional auditing standards."

The PCAOB, which is overseen by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, was created by the Sarbanes Oxley Act of 2002 following a series of major accounting scandals at companies like Enron and WorldCom .

The PCAOB sets auditing standards and also has authority to inspect and discipline auditors for violating auditing rules.

But the law prevents the PCAOB from disclosing any details of the disciplinary process, a problem that both senators said has allowed firms to drag out proceedings for years.

"Sunshine is the best disinfectant," Grassley said in a statement. "This legislation levels the playing field between auditors reviewed by the SEC and auditors reviewed by the PCAOB. Currently, PCAOB proceedings are secret while SEC proceedings are not."

For at least a year now, the PCAOB has been lobbying Congress to amend the secrecy provisions of the law. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington, D.C.; Additional reporting by Dena Aubin in New York; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)