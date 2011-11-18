* Reed, Grassley want audit discipline made public
* Law would increase transparency at audit watchdog PCAOB
* PCAOB has lobbied for such changes from Congress
By Sarah N. Lynch
Nov 18 Two U.S. senators launched a bipartisan
effort on Friday to allow audit watchdogs to publicize
disciplinary proceedings against the auditors of public
companies.
Senators Jack Reed, a Democrat, and Charles Grassley, a
Republican, jointly introduced a new bill that will allow the
Public Company Accounting Oversight Board to make its
disciplinary proceedings public.
"The PCAOB is responsible for ensuring that auditors of
public companies meet the highest standards of quality,
independence, and ethics," said Reed, the chairman of the
Senate Banking securities subcommittee.
"Currently, Congress, investors, and others are being
denied critical information about an auditor's disciplinary
process. Investors and companies alike should be aware when
the auditors and accountants they rely on have been charged or
sanctioned for violating professional auditing standards."
The PCAOB, which is overseen by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, was created by the Sarbanes Oxley Act of
2002 following a series of major accounting scandals at
companies like Enron and WorldCom
.
The PCAOB sets auditing standards and also has authority to
inspect and discipline auditors for violating auditing rules.
But the law prevents the PCAOB from disclosing any details
of the disciplinary process, a problem that both senators said
has allowed firms to drag out proceedings for years.
"Sunshine is the best disinfectant," Grassley said in a
statement. "This legislation levels the playing field between
auditors reviewed by the SEC and auditors reviewed by the
PCAOB. Currently, PCAOB proceedings are secret while SEC
proceedings are not."
For at least a year now, the PCAOB has been lobbying
Congress to amend the secrecy provisions of the law.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington, D.C.; Additional
reporting by Dena Aubin in New York; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)