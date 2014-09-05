Sept 5 Produits Chimiques Auxiliaires Et De Synthese SA :

* Reported on Thursday H1 net income of 3.5 million euros versus 2.6 million euros in H1 2013

* Reported H1 net sales of 89 million euros versus 84.9 million euros in H1 2013

* Said its 2014 sales and EBITDA should be slightly higher than in 2013

