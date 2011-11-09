HONG KONG Nov 9 Hong Kong's PCCW said on Wednesday it would raise up to HK$11.05 billion ($1.42 billion) by selling HKT trust, assuming an over-allotment option is not exercised.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, PCCW said the indicative price range per share under the global offering had not yet been determined but was expected to be in the range of HK$4.53 to HK$5.38.

For statement click here

PCCW Ltd plans to launch on Wednesday an up to $1.4 billion IPO for its telecoms business, two sources said, braving volatile global markets as the deal's novelty and fixed-income like structure aim to lure yield-hungry investors. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)