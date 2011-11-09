* PCCW to sell HKT Trust at HK$4.53-HK$5.38 per share

* HKT Trust to raise up to $1.42 bln

* HKT Trust market capitalisation at up to HK$34.52 bln (Adds details)

HONG KONG, Nov 9 Hong Kong's PCCW said on Wednesday it would raise up to HK$11.05 billion ($1.42 billion) by selling HKT Trust before an over-allotment option, as it aims to reduce debt and interest costs and allow the trust to return cash to shareholders.

In a filing with the Hong Kong bourse, PCCW said the indicative price range per share under the global offering had not yet been determined but was expected to be in the range of HK$4.53 to HK$5.38, giving the HKT Trust a market capitalisation of HK$29.07 billion to HK$34.52 billion.

PCCW's holding in the telecommunications group will fall to 63 percent upon completion of the global offering, assuming an over-allotment option is not exercised, or to about 59.9 percent assuming the over-allotment option is exercised in full, it said.

Earlier, two sources told Reuters that PCCW Ltd planned to launch an IPO of up to $1.4 billion for its telecoms business on Wednesday, braving volatile global markets as the deal's novelty and fixed-income like structure aim to lure yield-hungry investors.

PCCW, whose chairman is Richard Li, will list so-called share stapled units. The deal would be the first single investment trust in Hong Kong, which competes fiercely for listings with Singapore where business trust offerings are common.

Business trusts are popular with companies because they allow them to raise cash without relinquishing control. In a business trust model, the trust sells units to investors, but control of the business is left with the trustee manager, who is usually an affiliate of the company establishing the trust.

Each share-stapled unit of the PCCW telecoms business comprises a unit of HKT Trust, a preference share in HKT Limited and an interest in ordinary shares of HKT Limited held by the trustee manager.

The offering should help the company reduce the debt load from the telecommunications group, reducing interest expenses and allowing the trust to distribute more cash to its holders, PCCW has said.

China International Capital Corp (CICC), Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Goldman Sachs and HSBC were hired as joint global coordinators for the offering, with JPMorgan , Standard Chartered and Singapore's DBS helping to underwrite the deal. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner and Ken Wills)