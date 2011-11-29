* HKT Trust up 0.4 pct vs IPO price of HK$4.53
* Demand for IPO weighed by global volatility, rich
valuation
By Elzio Barreto and Lee Chyen Yee
HONG KONG, Nov 28 PCCW Ltd's
telecoms business spin-off, HKT Trust, was little changed in its
trading debut in Hong Kong on Tuesday as ongoing volatility in
global markets weighed on the high-yield investment trust after
its $1.2 billion IPO.
HKT Trust traded at HK$4.55 in late morning, up
slightly from the HK$4.53 price of the initial public offering.
The company offered 2.05 billion share-stapled units and priced
it at the bottom of an indicative range of HK$4.53 to HK$5.38,
putting the total deal at HK$9.3 billion ($1.2 billion).
Shares of PCCW were down 0.7 percent at HK$2.82.
The trust was priced to yield nearly 9 percent in 2012, high
when compared with near-zero interest rates in most developed
economies. Despite that, the company said in a securities filing
the deal was only "moderately over-subscribed" and demand from
retail investors in Hong Kong fell well short of the total
offered.
"The yield they are offering is pretty high right now, but
some investors are doubtful whether that can be sustained," said
Alan Chan, director of financial services firm Taishan Capital.
Controlled by Hong Kong tycoon Richard Li, PCCW launched the
initial public offer (IPO) on Nov. 9, braving volatile global
markets.
The dominant Hong Kong fixed-line operator will be able to
use the money to expand the media business of what's left of
PCCW after the spin-off by expanding its TV operations and
investing in content providers in China, fund managers and
analysts said.
Retail investors in Hong Kong snapped up only 1.2 percent of
the total offering, far below the 10 percent set aside for them,
HKT Trust said in a securities filing.
Analysts said the HKT Trust's valuation limited its appeal
to retail investors who normally focus on first day pops for
IPOs.
The stock was offered at 21 times to 25 times its forecast
earnings for fiscal 2012, compared with an average of 15 times
for the sector, said Alan Kam, an analyst at Daiwa Capital
Markets in Hong Kong.
"Retail investors I can understand sometimes will come in to
some trades and sometimes will not. This has been a very
difficult market," Alexander Arena, PCCW's group managing
director, told a news conference at the Hong Kong stock
exchange.
"After the events of 2008, this is the worst market we've
seen for some years. I can understand why retail investors were
cautious."
HKT Trust offered so-called share-stapled units in the IPO,
each comprising a unit of HKT Trust, a preference share in HKT
Ltd and an interest in ordinary shares of HKT Ltd held by the
trustee manager.
China International Capital Corp (CICC), Deutsche Bank
, Goldman Sachs and HSBC
acted as joint global coordinators for the offering, with
JPMorgan, Standard Chartered and
Singapore's DBS also helping to underwrite the deal.
($1 = 7.794 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Alex
Richardson)