By Elzio Barreto and Lee Chyen Yee

HONG KONG, Nov 28 PCCW Ltd's telecoms business spin-off, HKT Trust, was little changed in its trading debut in Hong Kong on Tuesday as ongoing volatility in global markets weighed on the high-yield investment trust after its $1.2 billion IPO.

HKT Trust traded at HK$4.55 in late morning, up slightly from the HK$4.53 price of the initial public offering. The company offered 2.05 billion share-stapled units and priced it at the bottom of an indicative range of HK$4.53 to HK$5.38, putting the total deal at HK$9.3 billion ($1.2 billion).

Shares of PCCW were down 0.7 percent at HK$2.82.

The trust was priced to yield nearly 9 percent in 2012, high when compared with near-zero interest rates in most developed economies. Despite that, the company said in a securities filing the deal was only "moderately over-subscribed" and demand from retail investors in Hong Kong fell well short of the total offered.

"The yield they are offering is pretty high right now, but some investors are doubtful whether that can be sustained," said Alan Chan, director of financial services firm Taishan Capital.

Controlled by Hong Kong tycoon Richard Li, PCCW launched the initial public offer (IPO) on Nov. 9, braving volatile global markets.

The dominant Hong Kong fixed-line operator will be able to use the money to expand the media business of what's left of PCCW after the spin-off by expanding its TV operations and investing in content providers in China, fund managers and analysts said.

Retail investors in Hong Kong snapped up only 1.2 percent of the total offering, far below the 10 percent set aside for them, HKT Trust said in a securities filing.

Analysts said the HKT Trust's valuation limited its appeal to retail investors who normally focus on first day pops for IPOs.

The stock was offered at 21 times to 25 times its forecast earnings for fiscal 2012, compared with an average of 15 times for the sector, said Alan Kam, an analyst at Daiwa Capital Markets in Hong Kong.

"Retail investors I can understand sometimes will come in to some trades and sometimes will not. This has been a very difficult market," Alexander Arena, PCCW's group managing director, told a news conference at the Hong Kong stock exchange.

"After the events of 2008, this is the worst market we've seen for some years. I can understand why retail investors were cautious."

HKT Trust offered so-called share-stapled units in the IPO, each comprising a unit of HKT Trust, a preference share in HKT Ltd and an interest in ordinary shares of HKT Ltd held by the trustee manager.

China International Capital Corp (CICC), Deutsche Bank , Goldman Sachs and HSBC acted as joint global coordinators for the offering, with JPMorgan, Standard Chartered and Singapore's DBS also helping to underwrite the deal. ($1 = 7.794 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Alex Richardson)