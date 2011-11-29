* HKT Trust closes 0.4 pct higher vs IPO price of HK$4.53
* Demand for IPO dampened by market volatility, rich
valuation
* Weak retail response to offer
* PCCW retains at least 55 percent of HKT
By Elzio Barreto and Lee Chyen Yee
HONG KONG, Nov 29 The telecoms business
spin-off of PCCW Ltd struggled to make gains in its
trading debut in Hong Kong on Tuesday, capped by volatile global
markets and a rich valuation following a $1.2 billion IPO.
PCCW, controlled by Hong Kong tycoon Richard Li, launched
the initial public offer (IPO) in HKT Trust on Nov. 9
despite market turmoil in global markets that has forced
companies around the world to cancel or delay listing plans.
The telecoms trust, which has a strong market position in
fixed line and broadband, closed at HK$4.55 each, slightly above
the IPO price of HK$4.53. Shares in PCCW fell 0.4 percent to
HK$2.83 in a broader market that gained 1.2 percent.
The company offered 2.05 billion share-stapled units priced
at the bottom of an indicative range of HK$4.53 to HK$5.38,
raising HK$9.3 billion ($1.2 billion).
The deal was only "moderately over-subscribed" and demand
from retail investors fell well short of the total offered, HKT
said in a securities filing.
That was despite pricing the trust to yield nearly 9 percent
in 2012, high compared with near-zero interest rates in most
developed economies or a dividend yield of around 3.9 percent
for Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index as a whole.
"The yield they are offering is pretty high right now, but
some investors are doubtful whether that can be sustained," said
Alan Chan, director of financial services firm Taishan Capital.
STRONG POSITION
Analysts said the valuation reduced the appeal of the IPO
for retail investors, who normally look for potential
quick-money first-day jumps in new listings.
"After the events of 2008, this is the worst market we've
seen for some years," said Alexander Arena, PCCW's group
managing director, who resigned from the company to become head
of HKT group, which consists of HKT Trust and HKT Ltd.
"I can understand why retail investors were cautious," he
told a news conference at the Hong Kong stock exchange.
Indeed, retail investors took up just 1.2 percent of the
total offering, far below the 10 percent set aside, HKT said in
the filing. PCCW retained at least 55 percent of the business.
The units were offered at 21 times to 25 times HKT's
forecast earnings for fiscal 2012, compared with an average of
15 times for the sector, said Alan Kam, an analyst at Daiwa
Capital Markets in Hong Kong.
Most of the funds are expected to be used to pay down debt
in the telecoms business. Fund managers and analysts had said
they also expected some of the funds to be invested in PCCW's
remaining media business to expand TV operations and content.
PCCW shares dropped about 18 percent after stock exchange
approval for the IPO in early September as investors worried
volatile markets might postpone the deal. The fall was more than
double the 7 percent decline in the Hang Seng Composite Index of
eight telecommunications stocks.
Concerns over Europe's debt troubles and rising volatility
in global markets have weighed on equity offerings in Asia and
around the world.
Several deals in Hong Kong were postponed in September and
some IPOs coming to market, such as a share sale of up to $2.8
billion from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, have
seen no demand from so-called cornerstone investors.
"In our lifetime, these are probably as bad markets as we
are ever going to see," Arena said.
RATING OUTLOOK
While dominant in broadband and fixed-line, HKT faces stiff
competition from Hutchison Whampoa's "3" service,
SmarTone Mobile Communications Ltd and CSL Ltd, a unit
of Australia's Telstra Corp Ltd in mobile phone
services.
It also competes with Hutchison in household broadband
Internet services, which has a penetration rate of 85.2 percent,
Hong Kong government data showed.
Ratings agencies Moody's Investors Service and Standard &
Poor's raised the ratings outlook on the telecoms business
to stable from negative just hours after HKT began
trading, encouraged by plans to use the IPO proceeds to pay down
debt.
Moody's and S&P had put the ratings on review for a possible
downgrade in March. In separate reports, Moody's affirmed HKT
Ltd.'s Baa2 ratings and S&P affirmed its BBB ratings, the second
lowest investment grades.
However, Moody's raised concerns over market competition and
possible use of its funds to boost returns for the trust's
investors, which it said could put downward pressure on the
rating.
HKT Trust offered so-called share-stapled units in the IPO,
each comprising a unit of HKT Trust, a preference share in HKT
Ltd and an interest in ordinary shares of HKT Ltd held by the
trustee manager.
China International Capital Corp (CICC), Deutsche Bank
, Goldman Sachs and HSBC
acted as joint global coordinators for the offering, with
JPMorgan, Standard Chartered and
Singapore's DBS helping to underwrite the deal.
($1=7.79 HK dollars)
