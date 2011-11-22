HONG KONG Nov 23 PCCW Ltd said
on Wednesday it had priced its HKT Trust Hong Kong initial
public offering (IPO) at HK$4.53 per share stapled unit, the
bottom of the indicative range.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, PCCW said the units
are expected to commence trading on November 29.
For statement please click here
PCCW's HKT Trust is set to price at bottom of an indicative
range, putting it on course to raise about $1.2 billion, three
sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters late on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)