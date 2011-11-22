HONG KONG Nov 23 PCCW Ltd said on Wednesday it had priced its HKT Trust Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) at HK$4.53 per share stapled unit, the bottom of the indicative range.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, PCCW said the units are expected to commence trading on November 29.

PCCW's HKT Trust is set to price at bottom of an indicative range, putting it on course to raise about $1.2 billion, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)