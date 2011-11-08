* IPO could raise between $1.2 bln and $1.4 bln - sources
* IPO to be first single investment trust in Hong Kong
* Units may be priced at 2012 yield of 7.5-8.9 pct -sources
By Elzio Barreto and Fiona Lau
HONG KONG, Nov 8 Hong Kong's PCCW Ltd
plans to launch on Wednesday an up to $1.4 billion IPO for its
telecoms business, two sources said, braving volatile global
markets as the deal's novelty and fixed-income like structure
aim to lure yield-hungry investors.
The IPO could raise between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion,
two sources with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters on
Tuesday. The sources declined to be identified as they were not
permitted to speak publicly on the matter.
It would be the biggest offering in Hong Kong since the
$1.77 billion IPO by Citic Securities Co Ltd in
September.
Companies around the world have cancelled or delayed listing
plans the past several weeks because of volatile global markets
and concerns over Europe's debt woes.
In Hong Kong alone, weak investor appetite forced Sany Heavy
Industry and rival XCMG Construction Machinery Co
Ltd to postpone some $4.5 billion of offerings in
late September.
Despite an 11 percent rally in Hong Kong's benchmark Hang
Seng index the past month, the index is still down 14.5
percent since the beginning of the year as investors dumped
emerging market assets.
"Hong Kong markets have had some recovery recently and the
timing for the IPO is probably not too bad in terms of
attracting investors," said Patrick Shum, president of BMI Funds
Management in Hong Kong.
"In the longer term, investors see PCCW's trust company as
more of a defensive play given stable returns due to its trust
structure, but it won't be seen as a high-growth play due to the
competition it faces with other players in a mature market, such
as Hong Kong."
The company, which is spinning off the telecoms business
into HKT Trust, started pre-marketing the deal on Oct. 25 to
investors in Asia, Europe and the United States and was slated
to start the roadshow this week.
The trust will offer units at a 2012 yield of 7.5 to 8.9
percent, the sources added.
PCCW declined to comment on the IPO plans for the telecoms
business.
PCCW, whose chairman is Richard Li, will list so-called
share stapled units. The deal would be the first single
investment trust in Hong Kong, which competes fiercely for
listings with Singapore where business trust offerings are
common.
Business trusts are popular with companies because they
allow them to raise cash without relinquishing control. In a
business trust model, the trust sells units to investors, but
control of the business is left with the trustee manager, who is
usually an affiliate of the company establishing the trust.
Each share-stapled unit of the PCCW telecoms business
comprises a unit of HKT Trust, a preference share in HKT Limited
and an interest in ordinary shares of HKT Limited held by the
trustee manager.
'GENUINE TRADE'
PCCW is counting on demand by yield-hungry investors to drum
up interest for the IPO.
The company said in filings for the offering the HKT Trust
would have a minimum market capitalization of HK$28.6 billion
($3.7 billion) and distribute at least HK$2.57 billion to
holders of the units in 2012. That would imply a yield of 9
percent for 2012, but the yield could be lower if HKT Trust is
valued higher.
"Generally, investors are showing very strong interest in
this trade," said one of the sources with knowledge of the deal.
"The worse the market performs the more genuine this trade has
become."
The offering should help the company reduce the debt load
from the telecommunications group, reducing interest expenses
and allowing the trust to distribute more cash to its holders,
PCCW has said.
China International Capital Corp (CICC), Deutsche Bank
(DBKGn.DE), Goldman Sachs and HSBC
were hired as joint global coordinators for the offering, with
JPMorgan , Standard Chartered and
Singapore's DBS helping to underwrite the deal.
($1 = 7.770 Hong Kong dollars)
