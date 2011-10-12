HONG KONG Oct 12 Shareholders of Hong Kong's
PCCW Ltd have given their approval to spin off and
list its telecommunications unit, the company said in a
statement on Wednesday.
Last month, PCCW issued a prospectus on the spinoff plan,
saying that it aimed to raise an estimated HK$6.8 billion to
HK$10 billion ($870 million-$1.3 billion), assuming a minimum
market capitalisation of HK$28.6 billion. PCCW will retain
control of the trust by keeping an interest of 55-70
percent.
