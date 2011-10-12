HONG KONG Oct 12 Shareholders of Hong Kong's PCCW Ltd have given their approval to spin off and list its telecommunications unit, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Last month, PCCW issued a prospectus on the spinoff plan, saying that it aimed to raise an estimated HK$6.8 billion to HK$10 billion ($870 million-$1.3 billion), assuming a minimum market capitalisation of HK$28.6 billion. PCCW will retain control of the trust by keeping an interest of 55-70 percent.

