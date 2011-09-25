* Spin-off of telecoms trust to raise about HK$6.8-HK$10 bln

* PCCW expected to retain 55-70 pct of the listed trust

* Part of proceeds used to repaying debt (Adds details, quotes from PCCW document)

By James Pomfret and Lee Chyen Yee

HONG KONG, Sept 25 Hong Kong telecommunications and media firm PCCW Ltd , owned by tycoon Li Ka-shing's son Richard Li, will spin off and list its telecoms business to raise between an estimated HK$6.8 billion to HK$10 billion ($870 million-$1.3 billion), it said on Sunday.

PCCW's announcement comes at a time when faltering global stock markets are causing other companies such as Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd and Xiao Nan Guo Restaurants, to have second thoughts about their own listing plans in Hong Kong.

"The directors believe that the separate listing will allow the telecommunications business to create a more defined business focus and efficient resource allocation," PCCW said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

"The separate listing of the telecommunications business will provide investors, the market generally and rating agencies with greater clarity on the businesses and financial status of the telecommunications business."

PCCW, which did not give a specific timeframe for the planned listing, said the spin-off was expected to raise between an estimated HK$6.8 billion to HK$10 billion, with the assumption of a minimum market capitalisation of HK$28.6 billion.

After the spin-off PCCW will retain its media and solutions business, and it expects to own at least 55 percent of the new telecoms trust entity and up to 70 percent if an over-allotment is exercised, it said in the filing.

Part of the proceeds will be used to repay debt for the telecoms business and if the net proceeds exceed HK$7.8 billion, PCCW will use some of the money raised to invest in its media and solutions business, it said.

The spin-off plans were approved by the Hong Kong stock exchange earlier, but still need shareholder approval. PCCW will hold a shareholders' meeting on Oct 12.

PCCW said the listing would be in the form of a share-stapled units structure, which would include a global offering of at least 25 percent of the stapled units.

PCCW forecast EBITDA of at least HK$7.385 billion and a net income of no less than HK$934 million for the new entity for the fiscal year ended December 2011.

EBITDA will rise to at least HK$7.621 billion and net profit to at least HK$1.364 billion in the 2012 fiscal year, it said.

Goldman Sachs , Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), HSBC and China International Capital Corp (CICC) were hired as joint global coordinators for the offering, PCCW said.

To see the original notice use the following URL: here ($1=7.789 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 7.801 Hong Kong Dollars) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)