HONG KONG Nov 22 The retail portion for
the initial public offering of PCCW Ltd's HKT Trust
was undersubscribed at the close of applications on Monday, the
Hong Kong Economic Times reported on Tuesday citing market
sources.
Whether the float can proceed smoothly will depend on the
response to the international offering portion, which is set to
close to applications on Tuesday, the newspaper added.
The retail public offering portion represented about 10
percent of the HKT Trust global offering but at the close of
retail applications on Monday, only about half of the offering
had been subscribed, the paper said.
The deal is slated to be priced on Tuesday.
PCCW confirmed that chairman Richard Li exercised a
preference right to subscribe to 200 million units of the
offering worth HK$1.08 billion, representing 9.74 percent of the
global offering, the paper said.
Li and his companies are subscribing for a total of around
12.49 percent of the global offering, the paper added.
