HONG KONG Nov 22 The retail portion for the initial public offering of PCCW Ltd's HKT Trust was undersubscribed at the close of applications on Monday, the Hong Kong Economic Times reported on Tuesday citing market sources.

Whether the float can proceed smoothly will depend on the response to the international offering portion, which is set to close to applications on Tuesday, the newspaper added.

The retail public offering portion represented about 10 percent of the HKT Trust global offering but at the close of retail applications on Monday, only about half of the offering had been subscribed, the paper said.

The deal is slated to be priced on Tuesday.

PCCW confirmed that chairman Richard Li exercised a preference right to subscribe to 200 million units of the offering worth HK$1.08 billion, representing 9.74 percent of the global offering, the paper said.

Li and his companies are subscribing for a total of around 12.49 percent of the global offering, the paper added. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)