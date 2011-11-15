GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street pares gains on lower oil prices, dollar climbs
* Euro zone spreads widest in years (Adds oil price settlement, higher dollar, European close; Updates throughout)
HONG KONG Nov 15 Hong Kong's PCCW Ltd said on Tuesday that it expects the yield on its business trust to draw investors amid a global turmoil and volatile markets.
The company launched the initial public offering for the trust last week, aiming to raise between HK$9.3 billion and HK$11 billion ($1.2 billion-$1.4 billion). The offering would the biggest in Hong Kong since the $1.77 billion IPO of Citic Securities Co Ltd in September.
The IPO is slated to price Nov. 22. ($1 = 7.782 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Euro zone spreads widest in years (Adds oil price settlement, higher dollar, European close; Updates throughout)
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 Including funds that banks set aside to cover potential losses, known as capital buffers, in the annual stress tests that U.S. regulators administer to financial institutions would lead to big banks holding more capital, the federal office that monitors risks to the financial system said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, Feb 7 A company that advances money to people awaiting settlement payouts was accused by New York and federal regulators of scamming sick responders to the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, as well as National Football League retirees with brain injuries.