HONG KONG, Sept 9 PCCW Ltd has
received approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange to list its
telecommunications asset in a business trust, in a deal that
could be worth up to $2 billion, IFR said on Friday.
The company will start meeting with investors to drum up
demand for the offering the week of Sept. 19, IFR, a Thomson
Reuters publication, reported, citing two sources with direct
knowledge of the plans. The sources could not be identified
because the details were not public.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has been working
for months to implement new rules to allow business trusts, and
the changes should establish a level playing field with
Singapore Exchange Ltd , which already permits such
offerings.
Business trusts are popular with companies because they
allow them to raise cash without relinquishing control. In a
business trust model, the trust sells units to investors, but
control of the business is left with the trustee manager, who is
usually an affiliate of the company establishing the trust.
PCCW said in a securities filing late on Thursday that it
would list so-called share stapled units, owning 55 percent and
with 45 percent going to investors.
Each unit would own a preference share in HKT Limited and an
interest in ordinary shares of HKT Limited held by the trustee
manager.
The offering should help it reduce the debt load from the
telecommunications group, reducing interest expenses and
allowing the trust to distribute more cash to its holders, PCCW
said.
The company gave no estimate for the annual yield on the
trust, a key figure for investors.
Goldman Sachs , Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), HSBC
and China International Capital Corp (CICC)
were hired as joint global coordinators for the offering, with
JPMorgan , Standard Chartered and
Singapore's DBS also helping to underwrite the deal.
Last month, Hong Kong's dominant fixed-line operator, whose
chairman is tycoon Li Ka-shing's son Richard Li, said it was
sticking to a plan for a proposed spin-off and listing of the
telecom assets in the fourth quarter, in spite of recent market
volatility.
