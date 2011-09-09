HONG KONG, Sept 9 PCCW Ltd has received approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange to list its telecommunications asset in a business trust, in a deal that could be worth up to $2 billion, IFR said on Friday.

The company will start meeting with investors to drum up demand for the offering the week of Sept. 19, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the plans. The sources could not be identified because the details were not public.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has been working for months to implement new rules to allow business trusts, and the changes should establish a level playing field with Singapore Exchange Ltd , which already permits such offerings.

Business trusts are popular with companies because they allow them to raise cash without relinquishing control. In a business trust model, the trust sells units to investors, but control of the business is left with the trustee manager, who is usually an affiliate of the company establishing the trust.

PCCW said in a securities filing late on Thursday that it would list so-called share stapled units, owning 55 percent and with 45 percent going to investors.

Each unit would own a preference share in HKT Limited and an interest in ordinary shares of HKT Limited held by the trustee manager.

The offering should help it reduce the debt load from the telecommunications group, reducing interest expenses and allowing the trust to distribute more cash to its holders, PCCW said.

The company gave no estimate for the annual yield on the trust, a key figure for investors.

Goldman Sachs , Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), HSBC and China International Capital Corp (CICC) were hired as joint global coordinators for the offering, with JPMorgan , Standard Chartered and Singapore's DBS also helping to underwrite the deal.

Last month, Hong Kong's dominant fixed-line operator, whose chairman is tycoon Li Ka-shing's son Richard Li, said it was sticking to a plan for a proposed spin-off and listing of the telecom assets in the fourth quarter, in spite of recent market volatility. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)