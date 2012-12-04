UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 4 Indian jewellery retailer PC Jeweller Ltd plans to raise up to $111 million through an initial public offering opening (IPO) on Dec. 10.
PC Jeweller said it would offer 45.1 million shares, or about a quarter of its equity capital, in the IPO. It set a price band of between 125 rupees and 135 rupees a share.
At the upper end of the price band, the issue will raise 6.09 billion rupees ($111 million), and 5.64 billion rupees at the lower end.
The company has reserved 358,500 shares for its employees, and will give a discount of 5 rupees a share to employees and retail investors, it said in a statement.
SBI Capital Markets Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Capital Co Ltd are the lead advisers for the share sale, which closes on Dec. 12. ($1 = 54.6750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources