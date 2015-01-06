BRIEF-Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen
Jan 6 PCI Biotech Holding ASA :
* Rights issue approved by the extraordinary general meeting
* Says detailed terms of rights issue will be included in prospectus, expected to be published on or about Jan. 20, 2015
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year