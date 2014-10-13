Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 13 China's Pci-Suntek Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 1.2 billion yuan (195.92 million US dollar) in private placement of shares
* Says shares to resume trading on October 14
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sGxV09 ; bit.ly/1qiUMtJ
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1250 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)