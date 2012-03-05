HONG KONG, March 5 Shares in property
developer Pacific Century Premium Developments leaped
30 percent when they resumed trading after a five-week break on
Monday, as the company announced a HK$1.7 billion ($219 million)
share buy-back plan.
PCPD, run by executive chairman Richard Li Tzar-kai, plans
to buy back 926 million shares, or 38 percent of the company's
stock, at HK$1.85 each, the company said in a filing with the
Hong Kong stock exchange.
The purchase price represents a premium of 31 percent over
the company's price before its shares were suspended at the end
of January, but a discount of 38 percent to its net asset value
at the end of last year.
Hong Kong property developers have been trading at sizeable
discounts to their net asset values, with the sector beaten down
by the prospect of sluggish residential sales.
Phone company PCCW, which controls 62 percent of
PCPD's shares, said it does not plan to delist or privatize the
developer.
PCPD said it intends to issue bonus shares in the company to
ensure the proportion of shares in public circulation remains at
25 percent, as required by the Hong Kong stock exchange, with
shareholders receiving up to four bonus shares for each share
they own. The move requires approval by the board.
Anglo Chinese Corporate Finance is the financial adviser on
the share buyback, with Rothschild advising the board and
independent shareholders.
($1 = 7.7588 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; additional reporting by Joy
Leung; Editing by Richard Pullin)