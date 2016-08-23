Aug 23 Oil and gas producer PDC Energy Inc said it would buy two privately held companies for about $1.5 billion to add acreage in the Delaware Basin in Texas.

The deal includes about 57,000 net acres, with 7,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) of net production.

The two privately held companies are managed by Kimmeridge Energy Management Co. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)