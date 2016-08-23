BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Aug 23 Oil and gas producer PDC Energy Inc said it would buy two privately held companies for about $1.5 billion to add acreage in the Delaware Basin in Texas.
The deal includes about 57,000 net acres, with 7,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) of net production.
The two privately held companies are managed by Kimmeridge Energy Management Co. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru