* To invest about $50 mln to buy 30,000 net acres
* May raise total Utica leasehold to 80,000-100,000 net
acres by 2012-end
* To pursue joint venture partner to fund additional acreage
growth
* Shares up 7 pct in early trade
(Follows alerts)
Sept 7 Oil and gas producer Petroleum
Development Corp (PDC) said it would enter the emerging
liquid-rich Utica shale field in southeastern Ohio by buying
properties from multiple parties with an investment of $50
million.
The Denver-based company's shares rose 7 percent to $23.33
in early trade on Nasdaq on Wednesday.
PDC plans to buy an estimated 30,000 net acres in the shale,
located primarily in counties Noble, Monroe, Washington, Morgan
and Guernsey.
The company, which will operate the acquired acreage, said
it could raise its total Utica leasehold to 80,000-100,000 net
acres by 2012-end and would pursue a joint venture partner to
help fund the additional acreage growth.
Chief Executive James Trimble said the latest acquisitions
were part of the company's strategy to gain early entry into
"emerging oil and liquid-rich plays which are capable of
contributing substantial resources to our drilling portfolio."
Earlier in the day, oil and gas producer Hess said
it will pay CONSOL Energy $593 million to form a joint
venture and develop CONSOL's properties in the Utica shale.
(Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)