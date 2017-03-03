SAO PAULO, March 2 A São Paulo court granted
Brazilian homebuilder PDG Realty SA bankruptcy
protection on Thursday, the company said in a securities filing.
PDG sought protection from creditors last week to enable it
to restructure its debt, Brazil's second publicly listed builder
to do so in less than six months.
PDG's gross debt was 5.4 billion reais ($1.75 billion) at
the end of September, according to a quarterly earnings report.
The company had 235 million reais of cash on hand at the time.
Weak demand, growing sales cancellations, stalled
construction projects and lawsuits from clients and contractors
dogged PDG's efforts to deal with its debt burden.
