SAO PAULO, July 16 The board of Brazilian
homebuilder PDG Realty SA named Márcio Tabatchnik
Trigueiro as its new chief executive officer on Thursday,
replacing Carlos Augusto Leone Piani.
PDG also named Maurício Fernandes Teixeira as chief
financial officer in place of Rafael Rodrigues do Espirito
Santo, who will stay with the company as head of investor
relations, according to a securities filing.
The change in leadership will become effective on Aug. 17,
the filing said, adding that Piani would remain a member of the
company's board.
PDG reported its fourth straight quarterly loss in May as it
struggled with high levels of sales cancellations and weakening
profit margins in an increasingly challenging economic
environment.