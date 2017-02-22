BRIEF-Monnet Ispat and Energy says it has not filed for bankruptcy
* Says reference of co in article is with reference to Gupta Coal which has filed for bankruptcy Source text: (http://bit.ly/2siKumw) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Feb 22 Brazilian homebuilder PDG Realty SA and subsidiaries will seek protection from creditors on Wednesday by filing to restructure its debts in a Sao Paulo court, according to a securities filing.
PDG said its efforts to restructure bank debts last year had not had the desired effect, as the group suffered from weak demand, growing sales cancellations, stalled construction projects and a number of lawsuits from clients and contractors. During the in-court restructuring, PDG said it would do its best to keep up commercial and operation activities and follow through on commitments to clients. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Gabriela Mello; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* RBI list also names Jaypee Infratech, Bhushan Power, Monnet
LUXEMBOURG, June 16 European Union finance ministers agreed on Friday on rules setting the order in which bank creditors would be hit in case of wind-downs, in a bid to accelerate the build-up of banks' capital buffers to reduce the chances of public-funded bailouts.