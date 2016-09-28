SAO PAULO, Sept 28 PDG Realty SA said
it continues to discuss options with its financial advisers,
denying a newspaper report that it would soon file for
bankruptcy protection, the Brazilian homebuilder said in a
securities filing.
PDG said it is still weighing alternatives to strengthen its
capital structure and restructure its finances, the company said
in the filing.
"There is no decision made in relation to filing for
bankruptcy protection, as there have not been, on the part of
company representatives, any discussion with banks regarding
this matter," the statement said.
On Wednesday, Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo
reported that PDG would likely seek protection from creditors by
the end of the year and said the company was in advanced talks
with a financial adviser to help it in the effort.
PDG, the biggest listed homebuilder in Brazil until a few
years ago, has struggled to regain profitability after a failed
expansion plan, posting net losses in each of the past nine
quarters.
