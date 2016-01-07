BRASILIA Jan 7 Brazilian homebuilder PDG Realty
SA said on Thursday it plans to sell property and
homes worth 462 million reais ($114.25 million) to pay debt and
improve cash flow.
PDG signed a memorandum of understanding with Banco
Votorantim and BV Empreendimentos e Participações for exclusive
negations for the sale, the company said in a securities filing.
The transaction will help PDG pay debts with Banco
Votorantim and reduce its leveraged position, the company said.
PDG hired Rothschild last year to restructure its debt as
home sales plunged on what could be Brazil's worst economic
recession in a century.
PDG's gross debt was 6.5 billion reais by the end of the
third quarter, according to the company's presentation of its
quarterly results.
PDG has been working to claw its way back to profitability
after an aggressive expansion program left it with unprofitable
projects, big quarterly losses and a heavy debt load.
($1 = 4.0437 Brazilian reais)
