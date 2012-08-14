BRIEF-Alimera Sciences and Knight Therapeutics file new drug submission for iluvien in Canada
* Alimera Sciences and Knight Therapeutics announce filing of new drug submission for iluvien in Canada
SAO PAULO Aug 14 PDG Realty, Brazil's biggest homebuilder, expects rising debt levels to hurt financial results in the second half of 2012, Chief Executive Zeca Grabowsky told analysts on a Tuesday conference call.
PDG posted a net loss for the second time in three quarters on Monday because of cost overruns and construction delays. As a result, net debt grew faster than in recent quarters.
* Payment Data Systems announces transaction processing results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
* Altria presents at the consumer analyst group of new york conference; reaffirms 2017 earnings guidance