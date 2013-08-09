SAO PAULO Aug 8 PDG Realty SA, one
of Brazil's biggest homebuilders, posted a larger-than-expected
quarterly net loss of 104.9 million reais ($44 million) on
Thursday, as it continued to scale back operations after
expanding too aggressively in recent years.
Three analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters predicted an
average loss of 62.6 million reais in the second quarter, while
one analyst forecast an 18 million reais profit. PDG lost 450
million reais in the second quarter a year ago.
Hit by runaway construction costs after an ambitious
expansion plan that tripled the size of its operations in three
years, PDG has sharply scaled back new launches and stepped up
deliveries in an effort to generate cash and pay down debt.
Launches fell to 885 units in the second quarter from 1,765
units in the first quarter of the year.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit, were 61 million
reais.
($1 = 2.38 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Writing by Asher Levine;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs)