SAO PAULO Aug 8 PDG Realty SA, one of Brazil's biggest homebuilders, posted a larger-than-expected quarterly net loss of 104.9 million reais ($44 million) on Thursday, as it continued to scale back operations after expanding too aggressively in recent years.

Three analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters predicted an average loss of 62.6 million reais in the second quarter, while one analyst forecast an 18 million reais profit. PDG lost 450 million reais in the second quarter a year ago.

Hit by runaway construction costs after an ambitious expansion plan that tripled the size of its operations in three years, PDG has sharply scaled back new launches and stepped up deliveries in an effort to generate cash and pay down debt.

Launches fell to 885 units in the second quarter from 1,765 units in the first quarter of the year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit, were 61 million reais.

($1 = 2.38 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)