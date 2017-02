SAO PAULO, July 10 PDG Realty, Brazil's biggest homebuilder, slashed its forecast for new project launches in 2012 to between 4 billion reais ($1.97 billion) and 5 billion reais, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

The homebuilder had previously forecast project launches this year worth between 8 billion and 9 billion reais.

($1 = 2.028 reais) (Reporting by Vivian Pereira; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)