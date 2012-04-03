SAO PAULO, April 3 Zeca Grabowsky, the chief executive of PDG Realty SA, Brazil's biggest homebuilder, is likely to step down, a source at one of company's units told Reuters on Tuesday.

Grabowsky would be replaced by Chief Financial Officer Michel Wurman, said the source, who declined to speak on the record because of the sensitivity of the issue. It was not clear whether Grabowsky would take on a role with the company's board.

PDG's Rio de Janeiro press office did not immediately have a comment on the matter. (Reporting by Vivian Pereira; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)