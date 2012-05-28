Teck Resources posts quarterly profit after year-ago loss
Feb 15 Teck Resources Ltd, North America's largest producer of steel-making coal, reported a profit, compared to a year-ago loss, when it recorded one-time charges of C$536 million.
SAO PAULO May 28 Brazilian private-equity firm Vinci Partners proposed investing 799.98 million reais ($405 million) in homebuilder PDG Realty, according to a securities filing on Monday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
ABIDJAN, Feb 15 Workers at Canadian Natural Resources' (CNR) Baobab and Espoir oil and gas fields in Ivory Coast on Wednesday ended a strike over employment conditions launched last week, the head of their union said.
* Record q4 adjusted profit attributable to shareholders of $930 million, or $1.61 per share