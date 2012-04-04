April 4 PDG Realty, Brazil's biggest
homebuilder, posted a net loss of 20 million reais ($11 million)
for the fourth quarter, down unexpectedly from a profit of 203
million reais a year earlier, according to preliminary results
released on Wednesday.
The builder's unaudited results missed expectations of a 219
million reais profit in a Reuters survey of six analysts.
PDG also lowered its estimate for new project launches this
year to between 8 billion reais and 9 billion reais, from
earlier expectations of 9 billion reais to 11 billion reais.
($1 = 1.82 reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes in Sao Paulo; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)