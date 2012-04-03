* Grabowsky may be replaced by CFO Wurman, source says

* Consolidation of financial, data units may bring layoffs

* PDG pushed back release of Q4 results, raising concerns

* Shares down 0.5 percent (Adds details, plans to consolidate units, share movement)

By Vivian Pereira

SAO PAULO, April 3 PDG Realty SA Chief Executive Zeca Grabowsky is likely to step down, a source at one of the company's units told Reuters on Tuesday, after concerns about soaring expenses and weak sales at Brazil's largest homebuilder helped drive its shares down 29 percent over the past 12 months.

Chief Financial Officer Michel Wurman would replace Grabowsky, said the source, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue. It was not clear whether Grabowsky would take on a role with the company's board.

Grabowsky presided over the transformation of PDG Realty into Brazil's biggest homebuilder after its takeover of rival Agre in May 2010. Following that acquisition, PDG ramped up operations in low-income segments, where sales volumes were expected to compensate for lower prices.

PDG Realty's Rio de Janeiro media office did not immediately have a comment on the matter.

Grabowsky's departure may come as investors are concerned about slowing growth and soaring costs among real estate developers. Results at PDG have largely outperformed those of its peers, but have raised some concerns about a deteriorating sales mix, rising marketing expenses and accounting of off-balance sheet assets.

Shares of PDG Realty fell for the fourth straight day on Tuesday, down 0.5 percent at 6.15 reais in early trading. The stock, which hit its lowest level this year on Monday, is down 14 percent over the past month.

The homebuilder raised concerns with some analysts when it pushed back the release of its fourth-quarter results to Tuesday from Saturday. PDG blamed the delay on the integration of its Agre unit's processing system.

PDG is expected to post a quarterly profit of 219 million reais ($120 million), up about 3 percent from a year earlier, according to the average estimate of six analysts in a Reuters survey. Higher executive compensation was expected to eat into profits, along with rising building materials costs and administrative expenses.

PDG is planning to concentrate its data processing and financial operations in Sao Paulo, the source also said. The operations are currently split between Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, and a consolidation could lead to layoffs.

($1 = 1.83 reais) (Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Gerald E. McCormick and Lisa Von Ahn)