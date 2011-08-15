* Net income rises 12 pct, roughly in line with forecasts
* EBITDA rises to 442 million reais in second quarter
SAO PAULO Aug 15 PDG Realty (PDGR3.SA),
Brazil's biggest homebuilder, booked a 12 percent increase in
second-quarter profit, in line with analysts' estimates,
according to a securities filing late on Sunday.
PDG Realty reported net income of 247.5 million reais ($155
million) in the quarter, compared with 220.3 million reais a
year earlier. A Reuters survey of eight analysts had forecast
net income of 250 million reais in the quarter.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, an indication of a company's ability to generate
cash from operations known as EBITDA, rose 19 percent to 442.2
million reais from 371.5 million reais in the year-ago period.
($1 = 1.60 reais)
(Reporting by Vivian Pereira and Brad Haynes, editing by
Gerald E. McCormick)