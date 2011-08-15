* CEO says sales velocity to moderate, meet annual target

By Vivian Pereira and Brad Haynes

SAO PAULO, Aug 15 PDG Realty (PDGR3.SA), Brazil's biggest homebuilder, could see slower sales after a robust first-half pace as tighter credit conditions will likely weigh on demand for new housing, Chief Executive Zeca Grabowsky said on Monday.

The Sao Paulo-based company expects sales velocity, a gauge of sales performance versus inventory, will moderate in coming quarters to between 25 percent and 27 percent, from 29 percent in the second quarter, Grabowsky said on a conference call to discuss earnings.

Grabowsky said central bank interest-rate increases to fight a jump in inflation this year could hurt housing demand. Brazil's benchmark lending rate is 12.50 percent, its highest since January 2009 and the highest among major economies.

"Sales velocity could diminish in coming quarters," Grabowsky said, adding that forecast levels remain "healthy." He said that PDG should have "no problem" launching between 9 billion reais and 10 billion reais of new units this year.

PDG shares rose in early trade on strong sales and rising second-quarter profits reported in a securities filing late on Sunday.

The real estate developer reported net income of 247.5 million reais ($155 million) in the quarter, excluding stock options, up 12 percent from 220.3 million reais a year earlier. A Reuters survey had forecast a 250 million reais quarterly profit. [ID:nN1E77718S]

Contracted sales rose 17 percent year-on-year to 1.82 billion reais in the quarter, with new launches making up 41 percent of total sales, up from 34 percent a year earlier.

The solid results for PDG contrast with weaker earnings for several rivals, reflecting the impact of inflation running near six-year highs in Latin America's largest economy, pressuring labor and materials costs and pinching profit margins.

PDG's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, an indication of a company's ability to generate cash from operations known as EBITDA, rose 19 percent to 442.2 million reais from 371.5 million reais in the year-ago period.

Shares of PDG Realty climbed around 4 percent to 7.48 reais, outpacing a 2.5 percent rally on the broader Bovespa stock index .BVSP as global bourses recover from a sharp sell-off this week amid concerns of a global slowdown.

Still, Bank of America Merrill Lynch trimmed their year-end price target for PDG, citing expectations of a more pronounced economic slowdown in Brazil next year. Analysts Carlos Peyrelongue and Fanny Oreng kept their "buy" recommendation on the stock. [ID:nN1E77E06O] ($1 = 1.60 reais) (Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)