SAO PAULO Nov 14 PDG Realty (PDGR3.SA), Brazil's biggest homebuilder, reported a two-percent rise in net income from a year ago to 257 million reais ($147 million) as rising operating costs eroded profit margins.

PDG also announced guidance for new housing project launches in 2012 between 9 billion reais and 11 billion reais, maintaining the minimum level of its 2011 guidance, between 9 billion reais and 10 billion reais, according to a Sunday release.

($1 = 1.75 reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes, editing by W Simon )