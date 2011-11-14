UPDATE 1-Trump: militant attacks 'all over Europe,' some not reported
TAMPA, Fla., Feb 6 President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe.
SAO PAULO Nov 14 PDG Realty (PDGR3.SA), Brazil's biggest homebuilder, reported a two-percent rise in net income from a year ago to 257 million reais ($147 million) as rising operating costs eroded profit margins.
PDG also announced guidance for new housing project launches in 2012 between 9 billion reais and 11 billion reais, maintaining the minimum level of its 2011 guidance, between 9 billion reais and 10 billion reais, according to a Sunday release.
($1 = 1.75 reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes, editing by W Simon )
TAMPA, Fla., Feb 6 President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Feb 6 A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration.
Feb 6 Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were not the only ones breaking records at Sunday's Super Bowl as gamblers in Nevada set a new mark for betting on the NFL's championship game.