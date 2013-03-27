* New CEO brings new projects to near halt, scours budgets

* Business plan to focus on fewer regions, 2015 targets

* Shares rebound, rise 6 pct on turnaround prospects (Updates with details of business plan, comments, share performance)

By Brad Haynes and Vivian Pereira

SAO PAULO, March 27 Brazilian homebuilder PDG Realty SA laid out a three-year recovery plan on Wednesday after runaway construction costs triggered a deep loss in the fourth quarter, wiping out accumulated profits from the previous four years.

PDG posted a fourth-quarter net loss of 1.787 billion reais ($886 million) on Wednesday, bigger than even its own executives had expected as they nearly halted new construction and scoured their books to account for cost overruns and delayed deliveries.

"Conservatively, we had expected some unknown impacts, although nothing close to this. By no means does that scare us," Chief Executive Officer Carlos Piani told analysts on a conference call. "We know we have a long road ahead."

PDG's struggles underline the challenges confronting homebuilders in Brazil as they are dogged by poorly controlled growth. After tripling the size of its operations in three years to become Brazil's biggest homebuilder in 2011, PDG has sharply scaled back its plans.

Since taking the reins in August after a capital injection from a private equity firm, Piani has shaken up management, combed through operations and drafted the new business plan that gave investors a glimpse of more profitable days ahead.

PDG shares rebounded from a 4 percent drop in opening trade to climb as much as 6.4 percent - their biggest intraday rise in over seven months.

As part of its new business plan, the company said it aimed to work in fewer geographic regions in Brazil and focus mainly on low- and middle-income housing.

By 2015, PDG now plans to launch between 5 billion reais ($2.5 billion) and 6 billion reais worth of new projects per year, down from an industry-leading peak of 9 billion reais in 2011. The homebuilder is also aiming for a 20 percent annual return on equity.

PDG also said it planned to deliver between 32,000 and 36,000 units in 2013 and 22,000 to 26,000 in 2014, compared with 19,043 last year and 23,082 in 2011. But executives gave few other forecasts for operations in 2013 and 2014.

By the last quarter of this year, PDG expects to achieve positive operational cash flow, Chief Financial Officer Marco Racy Kheirallah said on the call. In 2014, operational cash flow should reach 1.5 billion reais, he added, ruling out the need for another capital increase.

In the fourth quarter of last year, the builder lost 1.357 billion reais before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, well below an estimate of 165 million reais in EBITDA in a Reuters survey of analysts.

($1 = 2.017 Brazilian reais) (Additional reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and W Simon)